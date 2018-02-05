Minister of Economy, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss boosting mutual co-operation

During the meeting, they discussed ways of boosting the mutual co-operation and bilateral relations between the UAE and Malaysia, in light of the desire of their wise leadership to improve their partnerships and strengthen their bilateral relations, especially in the economy and investments, to continue their developing overall relations over the past decades.

Razak highlighted the importance of promoting bilateral ties with the UAE, in light of their similar principles, development and economic openness, as well as providing commercial opportunities for investors, businessmen, government and private companies and entities from both countries.

Razak welcomed Al Mansouri and his delegation, who are participating in the UAE-Malaysian Business Forum hosted by Malaysia, with the participation of the Malaysian Commerce and Industry Ministry while adding that Malaysia welcomes Emirati investments and facilitates investors, and expressed appreciation for the Malaysian government to the UAE’s leadership.

Al Mansouri said that the UAE is aware of the importance of promoting openness and advancing the combined vision of all countries, as well as Malaysia’s development since the 1990s, which has strengthened their partnership. He also conveyed the greetings of the UAE’s leadership to the King, government and people of Malaysia.

Al Mansouri presented the key developments achieved by the UAE and the forum’s desired goals while discussing the UAE’s innovation strategy with Razak and the importance of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as highlighting the UAE’s attention to innovation and its efforts to advance the national economy.

The meeting also discussed promoting further co-operation between both countries, especially in innovation and entrepreneurship, and partnerships in applying international standards for Halal food, the Islamic economy and tourism sector, as well as the request of the Malaysian government to establish direct flights from the UAE to Langkawi.

The meeting was attended by Y. Dato Mostaba Mohamed, Minister of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia, Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, and Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs.