The Nikkei lost 592.45 points, or 2.55 per cent, to close at 22,682.08, the largest drop in about 15 months.

The broader Topix index fell 40.46 points, or 2.17 per cent, at 1,823.74.

Many export-linked shares fell sharply as the yen rose against major currencies except the dollar. The appreciation of the currency makes Japanese products less appealing overseas and hurts exporters' earnings.