SEDD releases e-commerce promotion website

All of these are achieved through SEDD’s concerns to facilitate procedures and regulate different economic activities practices.

In this context, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stressed that based on the Department’s keens to meet the public interest, it has undertaken to organise economic activities in a manner that guarantees all rights of the parties. Thus, in this regard, and due to the high demand for e-commerce whereas the fourth quarter of 2017 witnessed an increase in electronic commerce activities in the emirate by 48%, SEDD initiated the launch of a special website for “Eitimad” license www.eitimad.ae, which is a page that has been designed to market for the products of the owners of home licenses “Eitimad” whether products, services or information through the Internet to reach the largest segment of customers interested in the product.

Likely, he stated that the e-commerce is available for all the investors licensed by the Economic Department. He carried on that such investors should apply to some requirements such as the addition of the activity to their commercial licenses after satisfying all the requirements of the activity and completing the necessary procedures, in accordance with Federal Law No. 1 of 2006 regarding transactions and electronic commerce.