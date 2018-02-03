Caution after Wall Street caps off worst week in years

A trader works on the floor of the NY Stock Exchange shortly after closing bell

The S&P 500 has slumped 3.89 percent since hitting a record high a week ago, trimming its gain in 2018 to 3.2 percent.

With the S&P surging more than 20 percent over the past year, selloffs like Friday’s 2.12 percent drop have become rare. No session last year suffered a loss of 2 percent or more, and 2016 had only four declines of that magnitude.

“Sentiment was getting a little frothy, and we were developing some complacency in the market. Now that complacency is coming out of the market,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Suntrust Advisory Services in Atlanta.