UAE participates in South Asian Travel Exhibition

SATTE is a valuable promotional opportunity for the UAE tourism industry, Al Banna said, after inaugurating the participating pavilions of the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, where he praised the tourism products and promotional campaigns of the three emirates.

Al Banna also participated in a panel session that was held on the sidelines of the exhibition at the VIP Hall, where a wide range of topics related to the global tourism industry was reviewed.

During the tour, he met with Khalid Al Awar, Assistant Manager of Overseas Promotions at Dubai Tourism, and Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.