Egypt's Sisi inaugurates Zohr gas field

"We are now entering into the self-sufficiency stage... and, God willing, by the end of the year we will have reached self-sufficiency," Petroleum Minister Tarek al-Molla said at a ceremony broadcast live on state television.

In December, the oil ministry said it was starting production from the field discovered in 2015 by Italian energy giant Eni at an initial 350 million cubic feet (10 million cubic metres) a day.

Molla said Egypt expects it "will be able to stop importing liquefied natural gas... and therefore save what we import which is $230 million per month, or $2.8 billion annually".

The field, which is about 200 kilometres from the shore west of the canal city of Port Said, has a full output capacity of 2.7 billion cubic feet per day.