Japan's industrial production up 2.7 per cent in December

The figure beat the 1.6-per-cent rise predicted by a survey for the Nikkei business daily, and followed a 0.5-per-cent increase in November.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry maintained its basic assessment, saying “industrial production is picking up.”

The index of production at factories and mines stood at 106.3 against a 2010 baseline of 100, the ministry said.

A survey conducted by the ministry showed manufacturers expect industrial production to drop 4.3 per cent in January and rise 5.7 per cent in February.

The index of industrial shipments rose 2.7 per cent to 103.9 in December from the previous month, while that of industrial inventories fell 0.4 per cent to 109.4, the ministry said.

Japan's economy expanded at an annualized rate of 2.5 per cent in the July-to-September period for the seventh straight quarter of growth, the government said in December.