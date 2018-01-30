Oil falls for a second day as investor risk appetite wanes

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 90 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $68.56 a barrel at 11:16 a.m. EST (1615 GMT) after touching a session low of $68.40.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures CLc1 were trading $1.28, or nearly 2 percent, lower at $64.28 a barrel.

“There are so many longs in the market that they’re now taking profits. This could just be a one-day thing before we start to see a move to the upside again,” said Tariq Zahir, analyst at Tyche Capital Advisors in New York.

U.S. blue-chip stocks opened under pressure, weighed down by a jump in government bond yields and an earlier rise in the dollar.

With oil’s negative correlation to the dollar reaching its strongest in a month, even continued signs of robust demand for crude were not enough to ward off profit taking following last week’s rise to three-year highs.

Oil’s inverse relationship to the dollar, whereby a stronger currency makes it more expensive for non-U.S. investors to buy dollar-denominated assets, has reasserted itself this week.

Expectations for U.S. crude inventories to rise for the first time in 11 weeks may also be keeping oil under pressure, according to a preliminary poll by Reuters on Monday.

U.S. production is already on par with that of Saudi Arabia, the biggest producer in the Organsation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Only Russia produces more, averaging 10.98 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2017.

“The global trend seems to be indicating more oil is coming into the market despite best efforts by the Saudis and Russians to curtail output,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.