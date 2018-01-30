French economy grows by 1.9% in 2017

The figure, in line with forecasts by both INSEE and the Bank of France, represented a marked pick-up from 2016, when gross domestic product grew by 1.1 percent.

The economy performed particularly strongly in the fourth quarter of last year when GDP expanded by 0.6 percent, the statisticians calculated.

The government had been pencilling in growth of 1.7 percent for last year. But Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire recently hinted that the performance could be even better, saying that "growth is solid. It may be close to 2.0 percent in 2017."