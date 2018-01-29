Dubai Financial Market welcomes the listing of Bahrain’s Ithmaar Holding

This listing further strengthens the prominent position of DFM as the most favoured listing venue for leading local and regional companies and lifts the total number of listed companies to 66. It also lifts number of Dual listings to 16 including five Bahraini companies.

Ithmaar Holding Board Member, Abdulelah Ebrahim Al-Qassimi, rang the market-opening bell in the presence of Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM and senior representatives from both sides.

Ithmaar Holding Board Member, Abdulelah Ebrahim Al-Qassimi, said: "We are pleased with listing on the DFM, adding a new key market alongside our current listing on the Bahrain Bourse and Boursa Kuwait. The listing is testimony to the important role that Dubai, alongside the Kingdom of Bahrain, plays as a key banking and financial services hub in the region with its reputation for excellence".

Ithmaar Holding owns two wholly owned subsidiaries: Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, and IB Capital, an investment subsidiary.