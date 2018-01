The Kuwaiti Minister of Finance, Nayef Al-Hajraf on Monday said that the deficit is estimated following the deduction of allocations for 'Future Generations Fund', the Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, has reported.

Speaking at a news conference held to announce the state budget, the Kuwaiti minister said estimated total revenues amounted to KD15 billion, or $49.9 billion, and expenditures hit KD20 billion, around $66.6 billion, on the basis that a Kuwaiti oil barrel is worth US$50.