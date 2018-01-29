SEDD receives “Gulftainer”

This meeting was held to highlight SEDD’s concerns to follow the rapid development witnessed by the economy in UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, and to go in line with the great progress enjoyed by the working methods witnessed by the Department too.

At the beginning of the meeting, Abdulaziz Omar Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication Department, stressed on the importance of such visits in enhancing the various cooperation relations and speeding up the development process.

These aspects fall within SEDD’s concerns to encourage and attract investment and capital to the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular. It is worth mentioning that the work on developing the economic development is one of the main tasks of SEDD to achieve its vision of leading the comprehensive development of a diversified competitive economy based on knowledge and innovation according to its strategic plan to contribute in planning and leading the comprehensive economic development in the Emirate.

During the meeting, Al Midfa reviewed several aspects about the working mechanisms applied and adopted in SEDD. He also focused on the experience of the two sides and means of enhancing cooperation between them for the benefit of the development of performance.

On the other hand, the delegation expressed its thanks and gratitude to SEDD for the reception. Likely, they stressed their keenness to enhance cooperation and coordination with the Department, which contributes to the development of the mutual working system to find outputs that serve all parties that will promote Sharjah’s status and build a strong and sustainable community. In the end of the meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening future cooperation in line with the standards of government service that the federal and local government looks forward to.