Cost of bread doubles in Jordan as subsidies lifted

The move is expected to affect low income Jordanians, for whom flat pitta-like bread is an essential part of meals.

Past price hikes have sparked riots in the cash-strapped country which has few natural resources.

The price of a kilo of white bread was raised by 100 percent from 16 piastres to 32 piasters ($0.45), while the price of smaller flat bread rose by more than 67 percent.

Flat bread known as "taboon", a staple on the dinner tables of low-income Jordanians, rose 90 percent.

The price of other breads remained unchanged.

The official Petra news agency, quoting the trade and industry ministry, said the new prices will remain in effect until December 31.

On Tuesday, the finance ministry began compensating low-income families, allocating each member 27 dinars ($38) for the year.

In 2016, Jordan secured a $723-million three-year credit line from the International Monetary Fund to support economic and financial reforms.