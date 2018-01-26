UAE ambassador attends Italy's news conference on Expo 2020

The Italian minister underscored the paramount importance attached by his country to the premier event which, he said, was hosted in Milan in 2015 and is expected to further strengthen relations between the two friendly countries. He expressed Italy's keenness to ensure full success for the Italian companies in the world platform, noting that Dubai is considered a key gateway for the East and for the whole region thanks to its tremendous potential, including world-standard services and investment-conducive environment.

The UAE ambassador doubled on the significance of Expo 2020 Dubai, being held for the first time in MENA, Africa and Southeast Asia regions, referring to the importance of Italy's participation therein on account of the distinctive positioning enjoyed worldwide by Italian businesses in areas of innovation, industry, arts, music, costumes and F&B.

"More than 160 countries have so far confirmed their participation in the global event," said Al Raisi, noting that Expo 2020 provides lucrative investment opportunities, including myriad preparatory construction and commercial contracts which amounted to more than AED10.8 billion in 2017, with more to be announced during 2018.

For his part Paolo Glisenti , Commissioner-General of the Italian Pavilion in the premier platform, expressed Italian companies' full readiness to present their country in the best possible way that reflects its deeply rooted history and mirrors the distinguished relations with UAE, remarking that Dubai has proved itself as a global hub drawing latest state-of-the-art technologies and know-how from prominent technology providers around the world, which paves the way for boosting cooperation between the two sides.