Philippine economic growth slows down to 6.7 per cent in 2017

Despite the decline, the Philippine economy was still among the fastest-growing in the region, after China and Vietnam, Socio-Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said.



“This is a good performance, given the fact that it is already normal for post-election years to witness a decline in economic growth,” he added.



Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.9 per cent in 2016, when the Philippines held presidential and national elections.



In the fourth quarter of 2017 alone, GDP expanded 6.6 per cent, backed by a 14.3-per cent growth in public spending, from 4.5 per cent in 2016, Pernia said.



Industry posted the fastest growth at 7.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017, followed by services which expanded 6.8 per cent in the same period, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

“Agriculture grew by 2.4 per cent, rebounding from a 1.3-per cent decline in the same quarter of the previous year,” the agency said.



Pernia said the “strong and steady” performances in 2016 and 2017 augurs well for the government’s goal to achieve annual growth of 7 per cent to 8 per cent.