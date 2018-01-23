Snow-bound Davos warms to business-friendly climate

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to deliver the first keynote speech of the WEF in Davos, bookending a week that will climax in an address by US President Donald Trump, a year after he took office on a populist platform that demonised the globalist Davos crowd.



The president's trip to the Swiss ski resort had seemed in doubt due to a government shutdown triggered by congressional warfare last week. But a deal taking shape Monday freed him to travel, the White House said.



Undermining rosy data on the world economy are warnings that elite fora such as Davos must start finding solutions for everyone else down the income ladder as the "one percent" amass untold riches a decade since a major financial crisis erupted.



Accounting group PwC underscored the IMF's positive outlook with survey findings pointing to record confidence among company bosses worldwide.

The survey had good news for Trump, touting his party's huge corporate tax cut as a boon for the US and foreign investors.



But in a separate report unveiled in Davos, Oxfam said the world's richest one percent raked in 82 percent of the wealth created last year while the poorest half of the population received none.