DFSA and Central Bank of Bahrain sign MoU

The MoU was signed by Saeb Eigner, Chairman of the DFSA, and Rasheed Mohammed Al-Maraj, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, in Manama.

Eigner said, "The DFSA places great importance on the relationships we have with our counterparts in the GCC. The signing of this MoU formalises arrangements for cooperation and information sharing between us. It underscores our shared commitment to maintaining the highest standards of supervision and the joint promotion of a stable financial services sector in our region.

"It also builds upon Dubai and the UAE leadership’s Vision of continued regional and international engagement. I am particularly grateful to the Governor for hosting our meeting and for the opportunity to share the experiences of two neighbouring regulators of international financial centres with much in common."

The DFSA and the Central Bank of Bahrain have for some years, been co-signatories of the multilateral MoU of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions. The bilateral MoU between the two authorities enhances this relationship, reflecting both authorities’ commitment to international standards.