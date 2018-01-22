Kuwait Expo 2018 will boost Kuwait's economy

The expo held from February 6 to 10, will support development in the country and create further cooperation between the private and public sectors, Sheikh Namer Al-Sabah told KUNA on Monday.

"The event, held once every two years, will be patronised by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” he noted.



"The expo will include an extraordinary session for member-countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where they can showcase and market their products,” Sheikh Namer said.

"The event will also include a national expo involving small and medium-sized enterprises,” he added.

"The expo aims to allow local companies to receive investment opportunities with international companies who have experience in the field,” said the official.

It will also include the "Maker Faire" which is an international exhibition, organised and hosted by Kuwait Investment Company for the second year in a row. The fair showcases different kinds of inventions, aimed for all ages.