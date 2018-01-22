MoE seeks stronger economic cooperation with Australia

The meeting was attended by MoE officials Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary of Economic Affairs, Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary for Foreign Trade Affairs and Abdullah Al Hammadi, Director of the Tourism Department. Arthur Milton Spiro, Ambassador of Australia to the UAE, and Australian Consul-General in Dubai and Senior Trade Commissioner, also attended.

Al Mansoori said that the UAE enjoys strong economic relations with Australia and that they have witnessed significant mutual growth over the past few years driven by the exchange of visits, delegations, and economic activities. The first session of the countries’ Joint Economic Committee held in the last quarter of 2017 in Sydney marked an important step that resulted in important recommendations and agreements for reinforcing cooperation and partnership across a number of vital areas – most notably trade, investment, small- and medium -sized enterprises, innovation, agriculture, food products, financial services, tourism, civil aviation, and education.

He added that their total bilateral non-oil trade reached a high of AED10.4 billion (more than $US2.8 billion) at the end of 2016, with the rate expected to grow further in the coming years upon the implementation of committee results and the phases and mechanisms of cooperation agreed on.

Mr. Ciobo, in turn, said Australia considers the UAE an important economically, and that their joint visits reflect the common desire to enhance dialogue and move relations to more expansive horizons. He pointed out the importance of the outcomes of the first Joint Economic Committee work between the two countries which he said has laid out a clear framework and mechanisms for pushing mutual efforts to develop economic, trade and investment relations forward.