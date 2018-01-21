SCCI delegation, President of Costa Rica discuss trade relations

The visit came within the framework of the Chamber's keenness to developing business ties with various countries around the world and explore areas of trade cooperation and mutual investment opportunities, which serve the interests of the business community in Sharjah and enhance its presence on various international markets.

During the visit, the Chamber reviewed the incentives and privileges provided by Sharjah for foreign companies operating in various sectors that fit the economic vision of the emirate, and means to encourage the business community in Costa Rica to increase its trade and investment within the UAE in general, and Sharjah in particular.

President Solis - during his reception of Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI Board Chairman in the presence of Mohammed Yusouf Al Awadi, UAE Non-resident Ambassador to Costa Rica - affirmed his country's keenness to develop relations with the Emirate of Sharjah across multiple domains as part of the prestigious ties binding Costa Rica and the UAE.

He expressed his hope that the visit would result in growing more constructive partnerships between the two sides that benefits the two nations' business communities and their peoples. The president recalled the fruitful visits he paid to the UAE in January 2017 during which he met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Owais affirmed the determination of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to underpin relations between the emirate and Costa Rica across all domains, particularly on the cultural level.

The visit included the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding in the academic and scientific field by the American University of Sharjah with the National University of Costa Rica and University of Costa Rica.

The delegation also toured a number of economic, academic and cultural institutions and key investment projects, especially in areas of renewable energy, green economy, tourism, agriculture, education and medicine.