Federal Customs Authority discusses cooperation with Japan

The delegation included Kutaro Suzuki, the Charge d’Affaires at the Japanese Embassy in the UAE, and Yushiro Papa, Director of the World Customs Organisation Affairs and Customs Office for Custom Research in the Ministry of Finance in Japan.

The meeting held at Authority's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Rashid bin Lahij Al Mansouri, Director-General of the General Administration for Customs in Abu Dhabi, and Aliaa Al Marmoum, Director of the Customs Policies and Affairs in the authority.

During the meeting, Ali Al Kaabi emphasised the Authority's keenness to promote cooperation with strategic partners on an international scale, and exchange experiences in the customs sector to boost the efficiency of the sector in the country. He also highlighted the importance of the long-standing trade relations between the UAE and Japan.

Japan is considered among the ten main strategic trading partners of the UAE. Statistics issued by the Federal Customs Authority shows that the volume of trade between the two countries reached AED182.7 billion, or US$50.1 billion, between 2013 and the end of the third quarter of 2017.

The UAE's imports from Japan reached AED171.2 billion, or $47 billion, while UAE exports reached AED9 billion, or $2.5 billion, and the value of re-exports reached AED2.5 billion, or $676 million.