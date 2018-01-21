UAE high-level delegation to participate at Davos Forum

The Forum will be focusing on the theme, "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World", presenting an international platform, uniting leaders from the public and private sectors from throughout the world, with the participation of some 70 Presidents and Prime Ministers, along with 340 politicians and officials.

The UAE delegation includes Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, Sarah bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, as well as other figures in the UAE's public and private sectors.

Al Gergawi and Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, will sign a cooperation agreement between the UAE and the Forum to establish a centre for the fourth industrial revolution in the UAE, aimed at providing technical support to government authorities in the field of transforming the industrial revolution principles into real applications.

Al Gergawi and Schwab will also sign a cooperation agreement concerning the fourth industrial revolution protocol that would emphasise building a legal and organisational framework for the governance of information relating to the various sectors of the revolution.

The signing of both agreements is in accordance with the framework of UAE directives and the vision of its leadership to adopt innovative directions for the future government that represents the fourth industrial revolution, along with artificial intelligence technologies, being the key pillar to improve its vital sectors. It will reinforce the leading position of the country as a global laboratory of fourth industrial revolution technologies and will reflect its role in establishing an organisational framework to enable nations with adopting the tools and technologies of this vital phase for the future of humanity. It will also focus on providing a safe environment for information and drafting suitable policies and legislation, as well as establishing an ethical system for this important station on the world's journey to the future.