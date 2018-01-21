Air Arabia adds Izmir to Turkey network

Izmir, which is the third largest city in Turkey, joins Istanbul, Antalya, Bodrum and Trabzon as the carrier’s fifth destination in the country.

The flight will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, departing from Sharjah International Airport at 21:05 , and arriving the next day at Izmir’s Adnan Menderes International Airport at 00:50 local time. The return flight will depart Izmir at 01:30, landing in Sharjah at 06:50 local time.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "Turkey is a country with a true epitome of a cultural crossroad, and holds history that is as tangible and accessible as any of its modern-day attractions. We are immensely pleased to announce Izmir as our fifth destination in Turkey. Air Arabia’s goal will always be to allow passengers the ability to explore new destinations through affordable travel options. This new flight to Izmir is an exciting destination for residents in the UAE and GCC to visit just in time for the summer holidays."

Air Arabia currently operates flights to over 140 routes across the globe from five hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.