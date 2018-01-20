Sharjah Economic Excellence Award committee assesses economic establishments

The results of the evaluation were discussed during meetings that were held over 2 days at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), where the Arbitration Committees reviewed the stages of evaluating the economic establishments and government agencies participating in different categories of the awards, and reviewed the results and their adoption in preparation for submission to the Board of Trustees of the award.

Nada Al Hajri, Sharjah Economic Excellence Award General Coordinator, stated that the arbitration committees held lengthy meetings with the evaluation committees, where the evaluation committees made recommendations that were based on observations and conclusions made from their visits to the participants during the field assessment phase. She added that the field assessment phase lasted more than two weeks and included more than 100 economic establishments participating in the award, and that the field assessment phase was conducted by over 40 evaluators in various fields of assessment, including institutional excellence, green practices, community responsibility, entrepreneurship and emerging projects.

Al Hajri added that the arbitration committees included a number of prominent names and figures in the United Arab Emirates, in order to enhance the diversity of opinions and experiences and constructive criticism. Members of the committees include Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Nuaimi and Sheikha Hind bint Faisal Al Qassimi among others.

Al Hajri stated that the evaluators are in the process of submitting to the Award’s office, which will shortly after be submitted to the Board of Trustees of the award for review and approval. The final results will be announced on the 25th of January. The winners will be honored during the ceremony organized by the SCCI and the Sharjah Economic Excellence Network on January 31st, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Hajri expressed the thanks and appreciation of both the Chamber and the Sharjah Economic Excellence Award to all the judges for their efforts, which reflect their keenness to upgrade the business community and improve it.

The Board of Trustees for the Sharjah Economic Excellence Award, chaired by His Excellency Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Economic Excellence Award, discussed the progress of the operational stages for the second edition of this award, during their third meeting two weeks ago. They also reviewed the results of the field evaluation phase of the establishments and went over the latest steps of the arbitration phase.

The Sharjah Economic Excellence Award is one of Sharjah Chamber's initiatives to promote corporate governance, promote quality standards and work ethic, develop the responsibility of private sector enterprises, promote environmentally friendly practices and enhance the role of economic institutions in promoting sustainable development by providing facilities and launching new projects and initiatives.