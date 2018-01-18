China's economy grew by 6.9 per cent in 2017, officials say

The world's second-largest economy grew by 6.8 per cent in the last three months of 2017. In the first three quarters of the year, the economy grew by 6.9 per cent.



It is the first time since 2010 that China's annual economic growth has accelerated, after 6.7 per cent growth was reported last year.



The Chinese government had predicted growth of about 6.5 per cent at the beginning of last year, but foreign trade in particular was stronger than expected.