Mohamed Alabbar praises Sharjah's efforts in promoting the exhibitions and conferences industry

Mohamed Alabbar visited SteelFab 2018 at Expo Centre Sharjah yesterday. The trade show will close its doors on Thursday evening, the 18th of January, in the presence of Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) , and Ahmed Obeid Al Qaseer, COO of Shurooq.



Mohamed Alabbar praised the trade show, which is witnessing the participation of more than 1000 brands from 43 countries around the world. He pointed out that the huge presence of leading companies in the trade show is a confirmation of the position of both Sharjah and the UAE as leaders in the iron and steel industry, whether for domestic use in infrastructure, development and real estate projects or for export to regional and global markets.



Mohamed Alabbar expressed his confidence that the rapid pace of development in the UAE and the rewarding opportunities that the country offers to the various sectors that depend on iron and steel signifies a bright future for companies working in this field. He added that the UAE will continue to be first destination for these companies to showcase their latest innovations, equipment and technologies, which enables the implementation of projects with a high degree of excellence, and which enhances and supports both the competitiveness of the country and its role as an economic and urban leader.

Saif Mohamed Al Midfa stated that Expo Centre Sharjah always welcomes visits from businesspeople wishing to learn about the lucrative opportunities offered in the exhibitions and conferences that it organises. This is due to the Centre’s eagerness in enhancing Sharjah's cultural, commercial, industrial and economic status, and in enabling institutions and companies to actively diversify the Emirate's total income sources in order to maintain the strength and stability of its economy.



Saif Mohamed Al Midfa also stated that the Centre includes many facilities and halls that can be equipped to host the most important events, including international exhibitions and conferences, as well as local festivals and events. He added that the Centre offers many advantages and facilities to Emirati entrepreneurs, which helps to support them and to stimulate their contributions in all areas of development. He also welcomed cooperation with Eagle Hills in organising any events that help to serve the company's activities in the real estate development sector.

At the end of his visit to SteelFab 2018, Mohamed Alabbar toured a number of facilities at the Expo Centre Sharjah, where he learned about the organisational and logistical capabilities offered by the Centre to exhibitors and visitors. He appreciated the role of Expo Centre Sharjah in establishing several successful exhibitions and hosting specialised conferences, which helps to supports business tourism and to serve large sectors in Sharjah and in the United Arab Emirates.