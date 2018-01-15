Masdar signs collaborative research agreement with Al Hussein Technical University of Jordan

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr. Labib Khadra, President of Al Hussein Technical University, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, Monday at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2018.

The agreement aims to identify potential areas of collaboration and possible research that will advance Jordan’s sustainable development goals while providing HTU students the opportunity to devise solutions to real-world industrial problems. The collaboration will also involve a study into the technical and economic feasibility of a solar photovoltaic (PV) pilot plant with combined energy storage. Energy storage technologies can extend the reach and use of renewable energy beyond intermittent power and open doors to clean energy solutions in emerging markets. A steering committee will further ensure the goals of the MoU are met.

Dr. Khadar said: "We look to Masdar as a centre of expertise and leadership in the field of renewable energy and clean technologies around the world, and we are confident such leadership will support HTU to achieve Crown Prince’s vision to reach out to Jordanian youth, and to spread clean energy projects in the Kingdom, which will accelerate economic growth".

Al Ramahi, said: "We are privileged to partner with Jordan and its applied engineering university, HTU, to leverage the expertise and knowledge of its faculty and students to find innovative solutions to clean energy challenges, while also supporting the country’s aspiring engineers and researchers."

Al Hussein Technical University was founded by Crown Prince Foundation in 2016, and is considered the most advanced technical university in Jordan.

The agreement builds on the cooperation between Masdar and Jordan in clean energy. In 2015, Masdar inaugurated the 117-megawatt (MW) Tafila wind farm, the first utility-scale wind power project in the Middle East. In 2016, Masdar signed an agreement with Jordan’s energy ministry to develop a 200 MW solar power plant, the largest single solar energy project under development in Jordan.