Sterling surges above $1.38 for first time since Brexit vote

The pound posted its biggest jump in four months against the dollar on Friday, on a media report that the Netherlands and Spain were open to a deal for Britain to remain as close as possible to the trading bloc crushed short positions.

Officials from those countries later denied the report. But market-watchers say the dialogue around Britain’s exit from the bloc has in general turned more positive for Britain.

Some analysts said German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s breakthrough last week in talks to form a grand coalition in government had helped the pound, as Merkel is seen by markets as an ally of Britain’s and someone who would pursue a mutually beneficial trade deal.

Sterling traded as high as $1.3819 GBP=D3 on Monday, up 0.6 percent on the day and marking a climb of almost 4 U.S. cents since Thursday.

The pound was 0.1 percent down against a euro that was trading at three-year highs, with the pound changing hands at 88.89 pence per euro EURGBP=D3.

The latest positioning data shows long sterling bets have become bigger in recent days, with net sterling long bets rising to their biggest since mid-September 2014.

Tuesday will offer a stern test for sterling bulls with consumer price inflation data. Expectations are for a 3 percent rise in prices for December according to Reuters forecasts; any undershoot would kick sterling lower.