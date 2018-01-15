Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi launches SteelFab 2018 at Expo Centre Sharjah

The inauguration of SteelFab 2018 was attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, and a number of Board members of the chamber. The trade show was also attended by Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, a number of government officials and representatives from the industry sector in the country, and a number of businessmen and industrial investors.



Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, accompanied by the Chairman of the SCCI and a number of dignitaries and officials, toured the trade show, which is the largest trade event held for the Middle East's metal and steel industry. The trade show is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the SCCI, and covers an area of ​​24 thousand square meters.



Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi praised the success of Expo Centre Sharjah in attracting the remarkable number of brands and leading international companies from the metal and steel industry that are participating in SteelFab 2018. He added that this success reflects Sharjah's position as an important center within the global exhibition industry, as well as the importance of the trade show as a growing international and regional event for the world's leading manufacturers.



Accelerating the economy



Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, stressed the prominence of Expo Centre Sharjah as one of the strategic institutions operating under the umbrella of SCCI that enhance Sharjah's reputation as a global and regional center for industrial, commercial and cultural exhibitions. This is due to the conviction of the importance of the exhibitions and conferences industry and its positive impact in accelerating the economy towards achieving sustainable growth according to the vision of the wise leadership.



Al Owais pointed out that Expo Centre Sharjah seeks to strengthen its international relations network, within the framework of its new strategic plan for 2018-2022, in order to attract a number of the world's leading exhibitions, manufacturers, suppliers, and associations to participate in its various annual events. He stated that this plan is reflected in the success of SteelFab in attracting the global Essen Welding & Cutting Pavilion, which is one of the most important exhibitions of its kind in the world, to participate in this edition, which falls within the framework of cooperation and successful partnership between Expo Centre Sharjah and German Messe Essen exhibition centre.



He added that this event and other similar events organised by Expo Centre Sharjah support the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah in its quest for economic diversification and works to enhance the contribution of the non-oil sectors by up to 80% by 2021, in line with the economic vision of the country, which is achieved through intensive investment in the industrial sector as well as other vital sectors.



Growing Demand



Saif Mohamed Al Midfa stated that SteelFab is once again proving to be one of the most important events in the region, and one that is attracting the most important industry giants and brands from around the world to enhance their presence in the markets in GCC and the Middle East. He also added that the trade show has become a distinguished trading platform that allows the interaction between experts, manufacturers and professionals from all over the world, and an avenue where they identify the latest production lines and equipment for the manufacture of steel and metals, in addition to building partnerships and labor relations.



Saif Mohamed Al Midfa stated that the number of exhibitors at SteelFab 2018 has increased which reflects the growing demand for advanced equipment to help execute the oil and gas projects, infrastructure and benefits awaiting the region, with Expo 2020 being a prominent example. He pointed out that Expo Centre Sharjah is keen to provide everything needed to ensure the success of this edition, which is expected to attract 10,000 visitors from more than 80 countries.



Industry pioneers

A number of leading countries in the fields of welding and manufacturing of steel and metals are participating in SteelFab 2018, which include Germany, Italy, Turkey, Taiwan, India, China and the UAE. The trade show will also host Schweissen & Schneiden fair, one of Europe’s largest gatherings of welding, cutting, and finishing industry professionals, as well as the International Tube Association (ITA), which is the world’s largest and most influential association for the tube & pipe industries which is hosted for the second time.



SteelFab will host a German Pavilion for the 8th time in a row which is organised by Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) as well as the German Welding Society (DVS). The pavilion includes 16 German companies offering their products and services to decision makers from the Middle East and its neighboring countries. Among the leading exhibitors of the German pavilion are Behringer GMBH, Kahrl + Wiemann, Guhring Kg and others.



German exhibitors offer a variety of services and products that are expected to attract many decision makers in the Middle East. These services include high performance machinery and systems including circular saws, design and production of machine tools for structural steel engineers, cutting and welding of bus rails, CNC machines, pipe cutting and welding machines, hydraulic and electric pressure machines, professional rotary cutting tools, circular saws, construction engineering tools, metal parts, metal saws, Leakage, steel, aluminum and machinery consulting and mining.



First time Exhibitors



SteelFab will host a number of exhibitors for the first time this year, which include Birla Precision Technologies, Metachem Chemical Trading LLC, Red Bud Industries, Hartmetall, Jyoti CNC Gabella Macchine, Halcon Systems, Konum and others.



SteelFab Fabricators Forum



SteelFab Fabricators Forum was launched under the aegis of the SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah for metal fabricators and Engineering Companies in the Middle East. The Forum aims to facilitate specialised scientific discussions on important technical topics, and develop solutions to general and future challenges in the metal industry with standard setting and application of best practices, as well as facilitate the measurement process to upgrade the industry in the Middle East with key indicators and analysis of trends to members.



Steel Fab - Middle East Fabricators Awards 2019



The first day of the trade show witnessed the announcement of the launch of “SteelFab – Middle East Fabricators Awards 2019”, which will be awarded to the manufacturers in recognition of their efforts to adopt the best practices. The award includes “welding and cutting”, “Machinery,” “sheet metal,” “structural steel manufacture” and “pipe industry.” It also includes general awards such as “Operations,” “Safety,” “Environment,” “Media Support” and “Employment of Modern Technology.”

The exhibition includes a number of activities that are of interest to many working in the fields of iron, steel, cutting and welding. It includes over 20 technical seminars and live experiences of the latest technological innovations in the metal and steel industry. Presentations on the latest products will take place through interactive sessions to exchange views on industry needs and waste.



Experts will discuss a number of specialised topics during the seminars, such as structural steel fabrication solutions, innovative techniques for drilling and placement, advanced digital manufacturing techniques, oil and gas ores and other topics that will benefit stakeholders.



In addition to SteelFab, Fasteners World Middle East 2018 is happening for the third time in a row. They specialise in the fasteners and fixing technologies. Many international and local manufacturers are participating. The exhibition, which is considered to be an international event for all metal, welding and finishing requirements, is open to visitors from 10 am to 7 pm daily from 15 to 18 January. Admission is free.