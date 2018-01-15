Dollar slips to lowest vs. yen since mid-September

While Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank's resolve to maintain its massive stimulus programme until 2 percent inflation is achieved stably, he also said that the country's economy was expected to continue moderately expanding.
The dollar was 0.1 percent lower at 110.90 <JPY=>, after earlier falling as low as 110.82 soon after Kuroda's remarks.
