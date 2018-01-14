SEDD launches 4 new technological projects to boost Sharjah’s position in the business sector

These projects come in line with the department’s commitment to accelerate the transition to a smart government model that ensures the provision of innovative services. The projects included the new portal, consumer protection site, SEDD application, and the new digital service, which aim to provide easy-to-use and flexible digital items.

Commenting on the projects, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the department seeks, through such projects, to support the UAE’s vision and the national trend towards the application of a smart government model in the country to make services easier, faster and simpler to delight the dealers.

He pointed out that the latest e-services are a focal point to promote business activities and encourage investors to make maximum use of the economic and investment capabilities available in the emirate of Sharjah, leading to a competitive economy that achieves the goals of sustainable development.

He added that this package of technical projects and new electronic services comes within the framework of the department's keenness to develop innovative services. This will simplify procedures for investors to enhance the emirate's position in the global indicators. Besides, it is considered one of the most important and strategic objectives of the Department of Economic Development, in accordance with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

In addition, he said that new e-gates provide a solid foundation to present SEDD’s expectations to satisfy consumers and customers, as it is based on saving time and effort, speeding up procedures, increasing investment activity and achieving a diversified competitive economy for sustainable development in Sharjah.

Ali Ahmed Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of IT Department at SEDD, stressed the importance of developing advanced technology projects and the latest electronic services, which represent a strong push on the path of smart transformation. He pointed out that the IT Department is looking forward to highlighting the advantages of these new projects and smart services provided by the department to its business and investor clients.

He added that the package of improvements and technical projects as well as new services represent a quantum leap in terms of improving performance and easing efficiency in completing the procedures of SEDD through the website or smart application.