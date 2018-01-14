ESMA participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

The authority is showcasing a series of energy awareness and educational programmes, in partnership with five major private sector companies, Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director-General of ESMA, has confirmed.

ESMA will review the most outstanding achievements in a series of programmes implemented for energy efficiency of electrical appliances, related to home air conditioners, washing machines and dryers, household refrigerators, electric storage water heaters, dishwashers, water pumps, commercial and central air conditioners, Paints and others regulations.

The Authority's participation in the activities of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the World Future Energy Summit comes from the recognition of the ESMA of the need to enhance joint cooperation and exchange experiences with the government institutions, government departments and international organisations in the field of energy around the world, he added.