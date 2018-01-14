"ESMA" reviews awareness programs on energy efficiency of electrical appliances

Through a series of energy awareness and educational programs, in partnership with five major private sector companies, Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director General of ESMA, confirmed that.



ESMA will review during the participation the most outstanding achievements in a series of programs implemented for energy efficiency of electrical appliances, related to home air conditioners, washing machines and dryers, household refrigerators, electric storage water heaters, dishwashers, water pumps, commercial and central air conditioners, Paints and others regulations.



“The Authority's development of these comprehensive programs is part of the ESMA’s efforts in the field of renewable energy,” Al-Maeeni said.



“The Authority's participation in the activities of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the World Future Energy Summit comes from the recognition of "ESMA" of the need to enhance joint cooperation and exchange experiences with the government institutions, government departments and international organisations in the field of energy around the world,” he added.

ESMA will participate with five major companies operating in the sector to present their projects and initiatives in the field of product quality infrastructure and energy conservation systems through the issuance of certificates of conformity and laboratory tests, and ensure conformity of products to UAE standards approved in the UAE.



"It will also present the most important findings of the laboratories in the examination of electrical products and the services provided by these institutions in the system of quality building at the Gulf level, most notably the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology "ESMA", the Saudi Standard and Metrology and Quality, the Gulf Standardisation Organisation and other leading institutions," Al-Maeeni said.

“ESMA will be presenting its standards in an interactive manner in its pavilion to the public, and we invite visitors to the exhibition to experience a robot developed by the ESMA to talk to the audience and explain the energy efficiency programs, and provide adequate answers,” Eng. Essa Al Hashemi, Director of conformity Department at ESMA, said.



“Therefore, ESMA has initiated new interactive initiatives to help the public make the right decision regarding the energy consumption. The public will have the experience of a bicycle ride through which the consumer will be able to see the difference between the two- and five-star electric appliances,”Al-Hashemi said.



“A bicycle can generate electrical energy for an associated lamp. The choice of the operating system is either one star or five stars, and the consumer can distinguish the size of the effort to illuminate each one, and learn about the advantages of energy conservation,” he added.