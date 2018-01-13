SteelFab 2018 showcases the latest metal working technologies at Expo Centre Sharjah

SteelFab 2018 has witnessed a 25% growth in the number of exhibitors compared to last year, with the participation of 10 new exhibitors from different countries around the world. This has brought the overall exhibition space up by 50% compared to the previous year.

SteelFab 2018, which runs until January 18, will attract more than 1,000 brands from the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers. This includes the global Essen Welding & Cutting Pavilion, which is taking part in SteelFab for the first time, and which falls within the framework of the recently signed memorandum of understanding between Expo Centre Sharjah and the German Messe Essen exhibition centre.

SteelFab will include the participation of a number of leading countries in the fields of welding and manufacturing of steel and metals, which include Italy, Taiwan, Turkey, Germany, India and China, along with a number of UAE companies. The trade show will also include the Schweissen & Schneiden fair, one of Europe’s largest gatherings of welding, cutting, and finishing industry professionals, as well as International Tube Association (ITA), which is the world’s largest and most influential association for the tube & pipe industries.

SteelFab Fabricators Forum

Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that SteelFab has seen a 25% increase in visitors over the past 10 years. He added that this increase is due to the rapid economic growth of the UAE, especially after the announcement of Dubai's success in hosting Expo 2020.

Al Midfa stated that the trade show aims to meet the complete needs and requirements of the steel industry in the region, which includes a complete set of machines and equipment such as laser machines, plasma parts, press brakes, CNC machines, welding equipment and others.

Al Midfa pointed out that Steel Fab 2018 will hold the "SteelFab Fabricators Forum" which will be organissed by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah. SCCI will provide a dedicated space for the forum, and the membership for the forum will be open to all metal manufacturers and engineering companies in the Middle East, which will facilitate annual or bi-annual meetings to discuss industry techniques among Forum members.

The forum aims to facilitate specialised scientific discussions and seminars on important technical topics, and to develop solutions for general and future challenges in the metal industry, as well as setting standards and applying the best practices. The forum also aims to facilitate the measurement process in order to elevate the industry in the Middle East, as well as providing key indicators and analysing trends to its members.

The trade show also includes a number of events that are of interest to a wide range of professionals and enthusiasts in the fields of iron, steel, cutting and welding. The most important of these events are a wide range of technical seminars that are available to visitors from 10:30 am to 5 pm on the 16th and 17th of January, which includes presentations on the latest products which will occur during interactive sessions to exchange views on industry needs and it preferences.

The trade show will feature 13 applied seminars and live experiments of the latest technological innovations in the metal and steel industry, during which experts will discuss a number of specialised topics in this field, including comprehensive structural steel installation solutions, innovative drilling and placement techniques, advanced digital processing techniques, oil and gas ores and the others topics that will benefit the attendees.

The trade show is open to visitors from 10 am to 7 pm, and free access will be provided to merchants and professionals.