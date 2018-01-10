Currency in circulation outside UAE-based banks amounts to AED67.5 billion in 10 months

Currency in circulation outside banks makes up one part of the Money Supply M1, which also includes currency issued, cash at banks and monetary deposits.



The increase in funds in circulation outside banks reflects growing needs on the part of individuals and organisations alike for cash to meet their daily requirements, which reflects the overall momentum experienced on multiple economic sectors.



The first quarter of 2017 saw the largest circulation of cash outside banks, which increased by the end of March to AED65.4 billion against AED62.3 billion in December 2016.



Cash levels increased in Q2, raising the aggregate funds in circulation outside banks to AED67.4 billion by the end of June, before declining at early Q3 to AED64.4 billion and then rebounded anew in October to AED65.1 billion and then upped to AED67.5 billion during November.

Money Supply M1 increased in 10 months of 2017 by AED16.2 billion, surging to a total of AED490.3 billion by the end of November, according to Central bank Statistics.