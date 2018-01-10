China orders 184 Airbus A320 planes: France

Sharjah24 – AFP: China has ordered 184 Airbus A320 planes to be delivered to 13 airlines, French officials said Wednesday as President Emmanuel Macron wrapped up a state visit to the country.
The value of the deal was not immediately made public but the average list price for the single-aisle aircraft is $99 million, rising to $108.4 million for the A320neo model, according to the Airbus website.

The announcement came a day after Macron held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and oversaw the signing of several business deals whose total amount was not disclosed.