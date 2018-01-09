SEDD confirms that consumer is the first line defense to monitor the commitment of investors to apply VAT

Also, SEDD is always keen on to adopt a comprehensive field plan for the inspection campaigns on the markets that are implemented over the year by a specialised team of commercial officers from the Commercial Control and Protection Department. Such a thing is done in order to ensure the safety of all economic practices in the markets and to raise awareness among traders and consumers. In addition, it is done to put an end to all manifestations of fraud and commercial manipulation and reduce the negative practices.



Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stated that the Department ensures the that all economic establishments operating in the Emirate comply with the laws regulating value added tax, especially with regard to the tax invoice, which began to apply from the beginning of January 2018 from conducting the section campaigns. he added that the invoices should include the description of the goods or services being supplied, the price of each unit of a good or service, the quantity and volume supplied, the tax rate and the amount payable in dirhams.



From his side, Salim Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, said that the consumer is the first line defense in the market. In addition, he emphasised that it is important for the consumer to communicate with the Department in the event of exposure to any case of price manipulation or lack of commitment of traders to the laws applied. Then, he stressed on the need for consumers to keep the purchase invoice, which is a reference to them that grant their rights if they wish to place a complaint. Likely, he carried on that SEDD offers several channels to receive complaints such as the Call Center by calling 80080000 or through the consumer protection website www.shjconsumer.ae.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi stressed that all investors should whom are subjected to the value added tax (VAT) should not raise prices under the pretext of VAT to avoid the exposure of legal liability, which may result in serious irregularities. He also stated that it is important to investigate the accuracy and information from the statements issued by the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Tax Authority. He pointed out that the Department will intensify its control efforts and in cooperation with various competent authorities in the Sharjah to ensure that all economic establishments operating in the Emirate comply with the requirements imposed by the Federal Tax Authority.