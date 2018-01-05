Most Asian markets rise as 2018 rally extends

Dealers are now turning their attention to the release later in the day of key US jobs data, which is expected to show the world's top economy continuing to improve.

A forecast-smashing reading Thursday on private take-ups boosted optimism, which had already been bolstered by US tax cuts, healthy corporate profits and strong manufacturing figures from around the world.

Global markets powered ahead in 2017 as economies showed long-running improvements after years of faltering.

Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note that data from the manufacturing and services sectors "suggests economic strength across the globe remains robust".

He noted that an index of world factory activity was at its highest level in seven years.

On Wall Street the Dow ended above 25,000 for the first time, leading records across Wall Street.

In Tokyo the Nikkei ended up 0.9 percent at a 26-year high following its more than three percent jump Thursday, while Sydney added 0.7 percent.

Seoul rose 1.3 percent, with dealers buoyed by news that North Korea had accepted the South's offer of talks next week, further easing geopolitical tensions in the region.

Shanghai closed 0.2 percent higher but Hong Kong lost 0.1 percent and Singapore eased 0.2 percent.