Department of Economic Development investigates false VAT claims following customer complaints

Ahmed Taresh Al Qubaisi, Acting Director of DED’s Commercial Protection Directorate, said that the department received the complaints, on the first working day of this year, over the dishonest application of the VAT including suspected exploitation by traders, unjustified price increases and failure to disclose important information.



The department responded by transferring the complaints - with the accompanying evidence - to field inspection teams for investigation.



Al Qubaisi has called on consumers to communicate with the department through its call centre in the event of any suspected violations.