Moody's strengthen investors’ confidence of Sharjah’s business environment

This also reflect the wise leadership, professional management, and promising future for investments in the public and private sectors in Sharjah.



Also, Al Suwaidi said that the emirate's rating at A3 is based on the increase in government revenues and the stability of the budget indicators, in addition to the relatively high GDP per capita. Likely, it depends on the increase in business indicators in the emirate and the procedures in Sharjah's economy for facilitating licenses in the emirate and promoting them locally and globally. Besides, Al Suwaidi pointed out that such evaluation will be a very effective factor to attract investment that add to the factors already available in the emirate such as the attractive environment for living and conducting business, especially in terms of fees and business costs as well as inflation rates that should not exceed 0.4%. This thing is what makes Sharjah an attractive place for investment locally and globally, in addition to the strong and stable growth rate in GDP.



Furthermore, he added that the latest classification by “Moody” demonstrates that Sharjah's economy blends diversity, efficiency and contributes to enhance confidence for existing investors and open up prospects for more investors in the future. Likewise, the continuous growth in Sharjah’s GDP that is close to AED 90 billion and an average growth of 12.6% in the emirate over the past five years contributed in increasing the cash flow. This flow was affected by the development of travel and tourism and the increase of 2% in revenues in 2016, and the 3.8% increase in fixed capital formation with continuous growth of the economic sectors in 2016, especially in the fields of manufacturing by 10%. Also, it was affected by the increment in investing at the infrastructure in the area of electricity, water and gas with 21.3% growth, transport and storage by 9.1%, information and communications by 5%, scientific and technical activities by 9.5%, with a large increase in investments and fixed capital formation in the education sector by 24.1%.



he added that the promising projects launched by the Emirate of Sharjah in the last two years, including mega real estate projects, the development of Souq Al Jubail, the establishment of Souq Al Haraj, the development of Tilal City and Heart of Sharjah, in addition to spending on cultural events such as Sharjah Biennial and Sharjah Heritage Days, demonstrate the great diversity of the economic vision in Sharjah. It also reflects the ability to invest and generate revenues in sectors where Sharjah has a competitive edge such as culture, education, heritage and hospitality. In addition, it is an evidence to the success of the policy of networking and promotion with international partners and an indicator of success at a time where there is a slowdown in international trade and a decline in oil prices too, which indicates the strength of the economy of Sharjah.

Also, he illustrated that the positive impact will remain in the coming year, especially in terms of business, new projects and the volume of investments. Such a thing will enhance the flow of investments and will help in launching new opportunities to deal with international financial institutions due to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.



Moreover, Al Suwaidi stated that this assessment will support the strong economic sectors in Sharjah, which will enhance the role of the industrial sector that is considered one of the main sectors in the emirate. This sector contributes in about 17% of Sharjah’s GDP. Thus, SEDD seeks to provide all the services and facilities that increase the rates of industrial sectors in Sharjah too.

Additionally, Al Suwaidi clarified that the application of the selective tax and Value Added Tax “VAT” that has come in effect in January in 2018 will help companies and markets to apply the largest and adopt the best accounting systems that comply with the tax. HE stressed that the tax will not affect or change the status of Sharjah as a regional center of business too. He also indicated that the application of these rates will not affect the competitive advantages it provides for business, both in terms of location, ease of export and import, or in terms of the development of infrastructure and legislation in the country in general and the emirate in particular. The Chairman pointed out that the tax system and procedures in the country resulted from deep studies related to all the options needed to provide new sources of funding to allow the government to continue to develop an infrastructure that looks forward to the future and ensures the continued improvement of the quality of its government services. All of this will help in attaining the vision of the wise leadership in offering the potentials to ensure the happiness of people that will enhance the financial burden of the country and the emirate.



Likely, Al Suwaidi pointed out that Sharjah’s economy continues to increase its services and to strive for smart services thus to improve the business environment and investor satisfaction. Such assessments are a strong incentive for government departments and utilities to continue their efforts to provide more efficient services to highlight Sharjah as a unique model and a successful investment environment.

It is worth mentioning that “Moody’s” granted the emirate of Sharjah with “moderate” rate due to its strong growth dynamics, high GDP per capita and strong competitiveness. Also, Sharjah is the third largest economy in the UAE, with domestic production exceeding 150 billion dirhams in 2016.



Besides, the weak dependence of Sharjah's economy on oil compared to other oil exporting countries is a source of credit power and partial protection from volatile oil prices. Thus, “Moody’s” expects real GDP to grow by 2.7% annually in 2018 and 2019, driven by higher commercial and tourism activity in the emirate.