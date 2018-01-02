Oil trades near strongest levels since mid-2015 on Iranian unrest

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 traded flat at around $60.40 by 1200 GMT after hitting $60.74 earlier in the day, their highest since June 2015.

Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark, were also flat at around $66.80 after hitting a May 2015 high of $67.29 a barrel earlier in the day.

It was the first time since January 2014 that the two crude oil benchmarks opened the year above $60 per barrel.

“Growing unrest in Iran set the table for a bullish start to 2018,” the U.S.-based Schork Report said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

“Geopolitical risks are clearly back on the crude oil agenda after having been absent almost entirely since the oil market ran into a surplus in the second half of 2014,” Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB, said, also citing Kurdistan and Libya.