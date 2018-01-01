Saudi Arabia raises fuel prices starting 2018

Product Price (SR/L)

Gasoline 911.37

Gasoline 952.04

Diesel (for industry and utilities)0.378

Diesel (transport) (unchanged)0.47

Kerosene (previous basic price unchanged) 0.64

Prices above include VAT.

The regulatory authorities are monitoring the markets to ensure that prices are applied, not manipulated, and that supplies are not interrupted, and that legal penalties will be applied to anyone who raises prices before the stated date or stops providing products. Saudi Aramco will also provide its customers with detailed information on mechanisms of applying these prices.