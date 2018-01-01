Saudi Arabia raises fuel prices starting 2018

  • Monday 01, January 2018 in 11:44 AM
Sharjah24 – SPA: Further to the statement of the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources issued (12 December 2017) on the plan of the financial balance program to correct the prices of energy products (local oil derivatives) aimed at reducing the rapid growth in domestic consumption of energy products in the kingdom, the prices set forth in the table below shall be applied at the end of the last hour on Sunday, corresponding to December 31, 2017 starting at twelve o'clock; midnight and the beginning of Monday 1 January 2018 according to the following:

Product Price (SR/L)

Gasoline 911.37

Gasoline 952.04

Diesel (for industry and utilities)0.378

Diesel (transport) (unchanged)0.47

Kerosene (previous basic price unchanged) 0.64

Prices above include VAT.

The regulatory authorities are monitoring the markets to ensure that prices are applied, not manipulated, and that supplies are not interrupted, and that legal penalties will be applied to anyone who raises prices before the stated date or stops providing products. Saudi Aramco will also provide its customers with detailed information on mechanisms of applying these prices.