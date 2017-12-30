SCCI to bring down the curtain on Sharjah Spring Promotions on Monday

The 45-day event will offer entertainment, heritage, family and children events hosted by the emirate’s shopping malls, parks and outdoor venues.

The promotional offers aim to drive economic activity, especially the retail sector. It also helps boosting the number of visitors to the shopping malls and retail outlets across the Emirates.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, said that the shopping centers and shops participating in SSP this year are offering a large number of valuable prizes for shoppers through daily and weekly draws, as well as a special package of gifts and purchase vouchers.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, SCCI’s Director of Economic Relations said that SSP offers a number of special campaigns that will be announced in stages throughout the show days.