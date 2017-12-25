UAE non-oil foreign trade reaches AED784 billion in first half of 2017

The UAE’s general trade volume kept increasing during the first six months of 2017, despite a decline in the growth rates of the global economy and an increase in the indicators of world trade decline during the year 2017.



Commissioner Ali Al Kaabi, Head of the FCA, said in a press statement on Sunday, that the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade growth reflects the importance of the country’s position in the world trade exchange map and its leadership as a regional trade centre.



Al Kaabi added, "The non-oil trade activity reflects an improvement in the UAE trade balance with many world countries and assures the confidence of traders and investors in the UAE economy."

UAE’s direct non-oil foreign trade formed 68 percent of the total volume of general trade, valued at AED535.5 billion. The share of free zone trade was 32 percent valued at AED248.6 billion.



The FCA preliminary data indicated that the share of imports of the UAE’s total non-oil general trade amounted to AED477.8 billion during the first six months of 2017.

The FCA stated that the UAE’s exports reached AED89.1 billion during the first six months of 2017 with gold exports coming on top at a value of AED26.4 billion, representing 29 percent of the UAE’s total non-oil exports. This was followed by ornaments and jewellery at a value of AED9.5 billion at 10 percent.



The FCA preliminary data indicated that re-export was valued at AED217.2 billion during the first six months of 2017. Mobile phones came first as the best re-exported commodity during the period at a value of AED36.5 billion, representing 16 percent of the total re-exports, then came non-composite diamond of AED26.7 billion representing 12 percent of the total re-exports.

Regarding the UAE trading partners map, the FCA pointed out that the regional structure of the UAE’s trading partners in the field of non-oil general trade was stable regarding the region’s shares during the first six months of 2017.