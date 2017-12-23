Hamriyah Free Zone, Gulf Publishing Company sign strategic partnership agreement

World Oil, Hydrocarbon Processing, Pipeline & Gas Journal, Petroleum Economist and Gas Processing are the major publications of the (GPC) and all of them are a "must read" for the petrochemical, oil and gas industry.

The GPC team flew from Houston, USA, to the UAE to sign this strategic agreement with the HFZA. The agreement is to promote the authority, which is the second largest hub for petrochemical, oil and gas of the UAE and its investors at the global level using the company’s print and online platform and maintain its brand awareness on an international level. In turn, HFZA will assist the GPC to carry out activities that will improve and expand its global reach.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the HFZA and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, and Andy McDowell, Vice-President of the GPC,have signed the agreement in the presence of Rakesh Ranjan, Chief Development Officer, HFZA, Catherine Watkins, Publisher of Hydrocarbon Processing, and senior officials from both the sides.

Expressing his happiness at the signing of this strategic partnership with one of the world’s largest independent company that serves the global energy industry with the highest-quality content in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, Al Mazrouei said, "We are extremely happy to partner with the Gulf Publishing Company and are looking forward to collaborating with them to achieve our strategic goal of becoming one of the most attractive and well-known hubs for the petrochemical, oil and gas sector."

The GPC will publish a special report on the Hamriyah Free Zone showcasing its strength in the petrochemical, chemical, tank storage, oil and gas sectors. This report will be distributed with GPC’s leading publications, Hydrocarbon Processing, Pipeline & Gas Journal, World Oil and Gas Processing, during the year to over 100,000 readers worldwide. The HFZA’s petrochemical, oil and gas investors will also get a number of benefits from this partnership.

The authority will host a strategic planning exercise event early next year in Hamriyah Free Zone with the GPC and its petrochemical, oil and gas investors to expand marketing, brand awareness and networking activities.