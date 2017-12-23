SEDD monitors markets to prevent exploitation of VAT

He said that there are 12 criteria that must be placed in any tax invoice and 5 criteria in the simplified bill including mainly the description of the goods or services being supplied, the price of each unit of the good or service, the quantity and size to be supplied, and the amount payable in dirhams.

SEDD pays great attention to embracing a wide-ranging and well-organised field plan for the control campaigns on the markets in Sharjah that are conducted by Commercial Officers from Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD over the year. These campaigns are conducted to ensure the safety of all commercial practices in the markets, to raise awareness among traders and consumers, to put an end to all practices of fraud and commercial malfunction, as well as reduce malpractices that anyone may use.

Al Suwaidi went on to point out that, the Department seeks through these campaigns to ensure that the economic establishments will apply the laws regulating the Value Added Tax (VAT), especially with regard to tax invoice, which will be implemented from the beginning of next month.

He stressed on the importance of communicating with the public in case of facing any case of commercial fraud or violations providing several channels to receive complaints by calling 80080000 or visiting www.shjconsumer.ae.