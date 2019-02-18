6th SCB to launches on Tuesday

What one can expect to see is young imaginations being expressed through art come to life. Imagine a ‘miracle chair’ designed for the disabled with wings to fly, or a solar-powered scooter that whizzes along converting sun rays into kinetic energy. Or how about an agricultural scarecrow designed with special insect repelling qualities, also powered by solar energy?

These spectacular inventions can be the brainchild of child as young as six years old. The month-long exhibition running until 20 March, will be bringing 48 prototypes and real inventions, all drawn by young artists from six countries in pursuit of finding solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges, through art and creativity.

With the main exhibition and several side activities including exciting art workshops and Thursday ‘Fun Days’, there’s plenty to keep exhibition-goers occupied with the Biennial’s theme: “A Future as Big as Your Imagination”.

The month-long event is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family affairs (SCFA), and Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, and organised by ‘Sharjah Children’, a subsidiary of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, in collaboration with UK-based global art project ‘Little Inventors’.

It is the first major event on the UAE’s calendar dedicated to turning ideas presented by young artists into possible inventions. It is a one-of-a-kind artistic platform in the region for children and young adults around the world to express themselves through art, and exchange their ideas and artistic experiences with young artists from other countries.

This year, SCB’s organising committee received 3,494 art submissions from 13 countries by entrants in the 6–18 years age group, each proposing an invention idea to tackle a future challenge. Out of these, 48 artworks have been worked on by a team of designers and artists handpicked to bring them to life as models, prototypes and real inventions.

These inventions will represent three themes adopted by SCB: ‘Helping Others’, ‘Environment’ and ‘Entertainment and Creativity’.

8-year-old Max’s six-legged chair, which he drew for compulsive rockers to not be hurt if they fall off accidentally, has made the cut. So has 8-year-old Betsy’s candy floss volcano that emits edible candy floss fire.

The 6th edition of SCB received a total of 3,494 entries, including 435 from the UAE, 2,000 from China, 808 from the UK, 165 from Argentina, 38 from Lebanon, 16 from Saudi Arabia, 16 from Bangladesh, 6 from Ireland, 3 each from Egypt and France, 2 from Sudan, and one each from Kuwait and Australia.

The biennial exhibition will feature daily artistic workshops for young visitors, from Sunday to Wednesday, in the morning and evening. Throughout the month, a range of fun-filled activities will be organised every Thursday evening at the Mughaider Children Center’s outdoor area.

Roaming art workshops will also be organised across the UAE at venues like the Last Exit- Dubai, Al Qasba- Sharjah, Marina 1- Ajman and Fujairah Mall.