Kazakh Heritage Week kicks off Monday in Sharjah

The visitors, the public and heritage lovers will have the opportunity to journey through history to learn about the various components of the Kazakh heritage and ancient civilisation whose roots date back for thousands of years.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) said that the Republic of Kazakhstan will be a guest of World Heritage Weeks this month to recognise this ancient heritage and to delve into the depths of history and learn from the treasures of science and knowledge.

He continued: "Kazakhstan is a distinct tourist destination with deep rooted culture and rich heritage that intersects in many of its components and elements with the Arab and Islamic heritage."

The Kazakh Heritage Week will feature special events, including a plastic art exhibition with a group of plastic artists, a traditional handicraft exhibition which will include silver products and women's jewelry, a traditional "Kazakh costume", "saddle making" products, traditional leather products, traditional woolen products for women and children. There will also be performances by the folk band as well as Kazakh cuisine.