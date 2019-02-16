‘Al Dhaid Club’ among the winners of ‘101 Ideas’ initiative

during which Al Dhaid Club launched 100 initiatives and activities during 2018 “The Year of Zayed”.

On the sidelines of the honouring ceremony held at the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Hall, an accompanying exhibition was held on the winning initiatives, including which Al Dhaid Club’s 100 initiatives and activities during 2018 the “Year of Zayed were highlighted.

Khalifa Mubarak Dalmouk Al Ketbi, member of the board of directors and chairman of the cultural and community committee at Al Dhaid Club represented the Club at the ceremony held under the patronage of Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan and attended by a large number of dignitaries from various departments, institutions and individuals.

Salem bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, said that the club has been keen to keep up with the “Year of Zayed” launching 100 different sports, cultural, community and national activities targeting different generations and age groups, translating the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah