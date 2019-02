The seminar will be participated by the two writer, Sheikha Al Nakhi, and Dr. Maryam Al Kutbi.

In addition, the poets Zainab Al Baloushi and Mahra Al Yasi will present a series of poems to celebrate the first cultural events at Al Hira Literary Council.

The Council will also organise a poetry evening on Wednesday, 20 February, at the Council, and will host a number of Emirati poets.